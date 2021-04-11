Madhya Pradesh extends weekend lockdown in these cities. Full list

Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh extends weekend lockdown in THESE cities. Details

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday extended weekend lockdown in several districts including commercial hub Indore in view of rising Covid cases. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at a meeting held by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with district crisis management committees via video conferencing.

Speaking on the extension, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora said that the lockdown will be in force in Indore city, Rau, Mhow, Shajapur city and some districts like Ujjain, Barwani, Rajgarh and Vidisha till 6 am on April 19.

Lockdown will be in force from April 12 till the morning of April 22 in Balaghat, Narsinghpur and Seoni districts as well as Jabalpur, and orders under section 144 of CrPC will be issued by respective collectors soon, he added.

READ MORE: MP's active COVID-19 case count may reach 1 lakh by April end: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh records nearly 5,000 cases on April 10

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 4,986 COVID-19 cases, the state's biggest single-day spike, taking the tally of infections in the state to 3,32,206, the death toll increased to 4,160 with 24 new fatalities.

As many as 2,126 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 2,87,869. Overall, the number of active cases in the state rose to 32,707.

Latest India News