Madhya Pradesh decides to seal coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts

Image Source : AP File Image

Madhya Pradesh has decided to seal the coronavirus 'hotspots' in at least 15 districts of the state. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed his senior government officers to seal the state. "Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed senior government officers to seal COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts of the state," MP's Information and Public Relations Department told news agency ANI.

According to health officials, 385 people have so far tested positive for coronavirus in the state. The death rate due to coronavirus in the state, where the infection has claimed at least 29 lives so far, stands at 7.50 percent, which is more than double the national COVID-19 fatality rate of 3.25 percent, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has also asked officials to provide best medical facilities to COVID-19 patients to curb the fatality rate.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News