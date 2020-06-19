Lucknow company develops sterilizing machine for N95 masks, PPE kits

Image Source : VISHAL SINGH IITR develops sterilizing machine for N95 masks, PPE kits

Lucknow-based Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) with a startup named, Major Technology, developed a sterilizing machine that can make N95 masks and PPE kits reusable for at least 20 times. Generally, it is advisable to use N95 masks and PPE kits just once and special care should be taken while disposing of the kits and masks.

This machine could make COVID-19 treatment cheaper for hospitals and testing centers as they can use a single mask and PPE kit many times instead of using fresh ones every day. IITR Director Alok Dhawan said that the disinfection machine has been tested by AIIMS Jodhpur and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institue of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

How does the sterilizing machine work?

The usage of the sterilizing machine is as simple as using an oven in the kitchen. Using tap water, the machine sterilizes PPE kits and masks at 65 to 70 degrees Celsius. Kits and masks take 15 to 20 minutes inside the machine to get completely disinfected.

CSIR has approved the machine for common use at various hospitals and test centers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the engineers who worked hard to develop the machine. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the official handle of 'Mann Ki Baat' to inform about the new invention.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted, "The Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), Lucknow (a @CSIR_IND lab) in association with a startup called Major Technology, has indigenously developed a disinfection machine for N95 masks and PPE kits which makes them reusable."

(Reported by Vishal Singh)

