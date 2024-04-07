PM Modi will have to go on long leave after June 4, this is people’s guarantee: Congress' Jairam Ramesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress on Sunday (April 7) hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “Muslim League imprint” remark on party manifesto, and said that he is “rattled” by its guarantees and is making “baseless” remarks against it in desperation to "save his chair". The reaction came after PM Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress alleging that its poll manifesto has the imprints of Muslim League and the statements of its leaders displayed hostility towards national integrity and Sanatan Dharma.

Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The people of India are now tired of the Prime Minister's lies. After June 4, he will have to go on long leave. This is the guarantee of the people of India!"

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections will have its culmination with the counting of votes and declaration of results on June 4.

Jairam said the Congress' 'Paanch Nyay Pachees Guarantee' is awakening a new hope among the people of India after 10 years of "injustice".

The Congress' guarantees are the need of the hour and this is the voice of the suffering people of the country, he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Rattled by this guarantee card, the Prime Minister is saying baseless things in his desperation to save his chair," the Congress leader added.

What had PM Modi said?

Addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Nawada district on Sunday, his second in the state in 72 hours, the Prime Minister hailed his ally Nitish Kumar and BJP colleague Sushil Modi for turning things around from Lalu’s “jungle raj”.

"The manifesto that the Congress has released bears the imprint of the Muslim League.

It has not released a poll manifesto but a declaration of appeasement (tushtikaran patra)," PM Modi alleged.

(With PTI inputs)

