Lawrence Bishnoi gang again carries out firing in Portugal, businessmen warned over 'exploiting Indian youth'

The Lawrence Bishoi had again carried out a firing incident in Portugal amid reports of gang rivalry in the European country following similar incidents in September last year. An alleged member of the gang on Friday claimed responsibility for a firing incident, triggering concerns over what is being described as the beginning of a global gang rivalry involving Indian criminal networks.

According to a viral social media post, the firing took place at a shop owned by Sukh Jawanha located at AV Vitor Gallo 5A in Marinha Grande, Portugal. The post, which is circulating widely online, claims that the attack was carried out on the instructions of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

(Image Source : REPORTER)A viral social media post claimed responsbility for the firing

Reason behind firing

The individual identifying himself as "Harry Boxer" and "Sunil Meena" has openly taken responsibility for the firing. In the post, he alleged that the targeted businessman exploits Indian youths by withholding their wages and confiscating their passports to blackmail them.

The message also contained an explicit threat, warning that if there is no “improvement”, the next attack would involve direct gunfire at the individual. It further warned of harm to rivals and even their family members, claiming that the gang possesses detailed information about them and can reach their homes at any time.

A video purportedly showing the firing incident was also shared alongside the post, further amplifying its circulation on social media platforms.

The development has raised serious concerns about the international expansion of Indian criminal gangs. Observers suggest that this marks the beginning of a global gang war, reportedly centred around control over extortion networks and dominance in overseas territories.