KIIT University suicide case: Nepali girl's father demands justice for daughter, says she was harassed

In his first reaction to the KIIT University suicide case, Nepali girl’s father demanded justice for daughter and said she was harassed and emotionally blackmailed. Sunil Lamsal, father of the Nepali girl student who died by suicide at KIIT University, says "We just know that an investigation is being done. The post-mortem report will come soon. We have the information that she was harassed and emotionally blackmailed due to which she committed suicide. Yesterday, we had a conversation with the University officials. They did not say anything, but the police and college administration are cooperating. Her brother is also studying here, and he informed us about the incident the day before yesterday. One person has been arrested, and I think he is the reason behind all of this. Her phone, laptop and diary have been given to the forensic department. Police administration and the Govt are helping us. I heard that the studentsare being asked to leave, this is not right. We demand justice and nothing else."

In the meantime, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has set up a 24/7 control room at its campus 6 to assist Nepali students returning to the university. This comes after a third-year student from Nepal was found dead in her hostel room.

In a post on X, KIIT said, "A dedicated control room is open 24x7 at KIIT Campus 6 to facilitate the return of Nepali students to the KIIT campus. Additionally, a 24x7 helpline [+91 7847064550 & +91 7855029322] has been set up to provide support and guidance. We urge all Nepali students to reach out for any assistance. KIIT remains committed to their safety and well-being."

Meanwhile, Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba held a telephonic conversation with Indian Ambassador to Nepal over the issue of arising situation at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).

Deuba stated that she held a telephone conversation with Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava regarding the issue.

"After the news of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal's death in the hostel of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha, India, and then the Nepalese student being shifted to hostel, came to the media, we immediately took this issue seriously and started diplomatic initiatives Regarding this incident, I have been contacting the concerned body this morning. This morning I instructed the Nepali Ambassador to India, Dr. Shankar Sharmalai, to understand the reality of the incident and take necessary action regarding the problem faced by Nepali students. He is working accordingly and has recently published a communique from the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi," Deuba said in a post on X.

Further adding, "Similarly, this afternoon I also had a phone call with the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Navin Srivastava. He has also informed about the necessary initiatives and coordination measures for the safety of Nepali students. The Ministry of External Affairs is taking initiative in this matter and would like to provide information about the latest situation."

Late on Sunday evening, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, issuing a release announced that it agrees to allow over 700 Nepali students to return to their hostels and resume their studies.