KIIT student death: NHRC report holds University responsible for suicide, sought action from UGC A 20-year-old computer science student from Nepal was found hanging in her hostel room in KIIT University. The incident was reported on February 16.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) investigation on the KIIT University student's death reveals gross misconduct by the college. The report prepared by NHRC blames KIIT for the suicide of the Nepalese student. Sharing the details of the investigation, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said the deceased student had filed complaints of sexual assault and blackmail, but instead of taking action, the KIIT administration tried to suppress the matter.

20-year-old girl committed suicide due to the University's inaction. Speaking to ANI, Kanoongo said, "As per the report submitted to us by the investigation team of NHRC, the girl had complained to the university management authorities about sexual abuse, being blackmailed and filmed. They tried to suppress and hide the matter. They did not inform the police. This forced the girl to commit suicide."

NHRC initiated an investigation into the student's death on campus. The suicide case triggered protests in the campus, and following allegations on protesting students, MHRC began investigating the case.

Nepalese students mistreated

Sharing further details, Kanoongo said following the death of the student, Nepalese students were mistreated at KIIT, "After the girl's suicide, students of Nepali origin were also mistreated. They were evacuated from the hostel at midnight. A large number of girls were taken out of the hostel at night. We have asked the Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner, UGC and NAAC for an answer within a month. Police have to provide an updated report. Appropriate cases will have to be prepared in the appropriate sections. The Chief Secretary will have to take corrective action. UGC and NAAC will have to take action against the university administration," Kanoongo said.

NHRC sought action report

Following the investigation, NHRC has sought an action taken report from the Odisha government, UGC and NAAC within four weeks. Upon the investigation, NHRC uploaded the case status on its website on March 27 and stated that the rights panel has sought the report from Odisha's chief secretary, collector and district magistrate of Khurda district, commissioner of police, and chairpersons of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

During the probe, the NHRC team found that the deceased woman had lodged a complaint with KIIT's International Relations Office (IRO) on March 12, 2024, months before taking the extreme step on February 16, 2025.