Kerala: Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil sent to 14-day judicial custody; BJP, DYFI launch protest Police have registered the case based on a complaint by a woman who alleged sexual assault, rape on the promise of marriage and forced abortion.

Palakkad:

Rahul Mamkootathil, an MLA from Kerala’s Palakkad constituency, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a magistrate after being arrested by the police early on Saturday morning on charges of rape and intimidation.

The Crime Branch produced Mamkootathil before the magistrate, who rejected his defence lawyer’s request to consider his bail immediately. The defence had argued that as a legislator, he posed no flight risk and would fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

During proceedings, the court maintained that the MLA must remain in custody, citing the seriousness of the allegations.

Following his arrest, police had to manage protests by DYFI and BJP-Yuva Morcha supporters in both Pathanamthitta and Palakkad. The cops escorted Mamkootathil to the General Hospital in Pathanamthitta for a medical examination amid heightened tension from activists.

The investigation into the first alleged rape case against Mamkootathil has been handed over to the State Police Crime Branch. The transfer was made on December 12 following an official order. Previously, the case was being investigated by the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner.

About the case

The case stems from a complaint filed by a woman who accused Mamkootathil of sexual assault, rape on the promise of marriage and forcing her to undergo an abortion.

Authorities have registered multiple non-bailable offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. These include Section 64 for rape, Section 64(2) for repeated rape of the same woman, Section 64(f) for rape by a person in a position of trust, Section 64(h) for raping a pregnant woman, and Section 64(m) for repeated acts of rape.

The case also cites Section 89 of the BNS for causing miscarriage without consent, Section 316 for criminal breach of trust, and Section 68(e) of the Information Technology Act for transmitting offensive digital content.

Mamkootathil’s suspension from Congress

Earlier, in August 2025, Mamkootathil was suspended from the Congress Party following allegations of inappropriate behaviour made by writer Honey Bhaskaran and model Rini Ann George. He also stepped down as the State President of the Youth Congress at the time.