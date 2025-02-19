Over 30 injured in firecrackers explosion at football ground in Kerala's Malappuram

In an unfortunate incident, more than 30 people were injured after firecrackers exploded at a football ground in Kerala's Malappuram on Monday, police said. The incident took place near Areekode in Malappuram. According to the Areekode police, the firecrackers were burst in a football ground before the start of the match. As a result, over 30 people who were sitting to watch the match were injured.
The officials said, "The incident took place in a football ground where firecrackers were used before the start of a football match. The firecrackers burst and spread into the ground, where people were sitting to watch the match."
Police said that the injured were taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment. They added that no serious injuries were reported.
(With ANI Inputs)