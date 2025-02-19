Over 30 injured in firecrackers explosion at football ground in Kerala's Malappuram The firecracker burst before a match in the football ground near Areekode in Kerala's Mallapuram. The people sitting to watch the match suffered burns due to firecrackers.

In an unfortunate incident, more than 30 people were injured after firecrackers exploded at a football ground in Kerala's Malappuram on Monday, police said. The incident took place near Areekode in Malappuram. According to the Areekode police, the firecrackers were burst in a football ground before the start of the match. As a result, over 30 people who were sitting to watch the match were injured.

The officials said, "The incident took place in a football ground where firecrackers were used before the start of a football match. The firecrackers burst and spread into the ground, where people were sitting to watch the match."

Police said that the injured were taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment. They added that no serious injuries were reported.

(With ANI Inputs)