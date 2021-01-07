Image Source : PTI Kerala BJP chief K Surendran tests positive for COVID-19

Kerala BJP president K. Surendran said that he has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. In his tweet, he appealed to all those who have come into contact with him in the last few days to isolate and get themselves tested.

"I have tested COVID positive and admitted in MIMS hospital, Kozhikode. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently to self isolate," he tweeted.

I have tested COVID positive and admitted in MIMS hospital, Kozhikode. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently to self isolate. — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) January 7, 2021

