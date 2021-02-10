Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Kasganj: Man involved in killing of constable neutralised in encounter

The Uttar Pradesh police has neutralised the man involved in killing of constable in Kasganj district. According to Kasganj SP Manoj Sonkar, the man was killed in encounter with cops and another accused is absconding.

"Elkar and others were surrounded by a police team on the banks of Kali river and in the exchange of fire, he was injured. He was taken to a CHC in Sidhpur where he died," Sonkar said.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, a constable was beaten to death and a sub-inspector seriously injured when a police team went to a village in Kasganj to serve a warrant to a liquor mafia kingpin Moti. Moti and his associates caught them and severely thrashed them, resulting in the death of constable Devendra.

The incident took place in Nagla Dheemar village under the limits of Sidhpura police station. Sub-inspector Ashok Kumar, who was injured in the attack, is currently undergoing treatment at local hospital here.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take stern action against the culprits under the National Security Act. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased and job to a family member.

