Kasaragod Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Kasaragod Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 2 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Kasaragod is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Kasaragod district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Indian Union Muslim League. NA Nellikkunnu, from Indian Union Muslim League defeated K. Sreekanth of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 12901 votes.

Kasaragod Assembly constituency is part of the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Rajmohan Unnithan won the Kasaragod parliamentary seat by defeating Mv Balakrishnan of the Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 100649 votes.

Kasaragod Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 201570 voters in the Kasaragod constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 100358 were male in Kasaragod and 101211 were female voters. There was one voter who belonged to the third gender. 2421 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Kasaragod in 2021 was 51 (48 men and 3 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Kasaragod constituency was 188770. Out of this, 94140 were male and 94630 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 547 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kasaragod in 2016 was 58 (38 men and 20 women).

Kasaragod Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, IUML candidate NA Nellikkunnu won the Kasaragod seat with a margin of 12901 votes (8.91%). He was polled 63296 votes with a vote share of 43.08%. He defeated BJP candidate K Shreekanth, who got 50395 votes with a vote share of 34.88%. INL candidate MA Latheef stood third with 28323 votes (19.6%)

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, IUML candidate NA NELLIKKUNNU won the Kasaragod seat with a margin of 8607 votes (5.95%). He polled 64727 votes with a vote share of 44.72%. BJP candidate RAVISHA THANTRI KUNTAR got 56120 votes (38.77%) and was the runner-up. INL candidate Dr AA AMEEN stood third with 21615 votes (14.95%).

Kasaragod Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: NA Nellikkunnu (IUML)

2011: NA Nellikkunnu (MUL)

2006: CT Ahamedali (MUL)

2001: CT Ahammed Ali (MUL)

1996: CT Ahammed Ali (MUL)

1991: CT Ahamdali (MUL)

1987: CT Ahammad Ali (MUL)

1982: CT Ahammad Ali (MUL)

1980: CT Ahamedali (MUL)

1977: TA Ibrahim (MUL)

1970: BM Abdul Rahiman (IND)

Kasaragod Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kasaragod Assembly constituency was 144500 (71.58%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 144749 (76.62%).