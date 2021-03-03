Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi resigns over alleged sex tape scandal

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi resigns

Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is embroiled in a sex tape case, has resigned from BS Yediyurappa's Cabinet, news agency ANI reported. In his letter to CM Yediyurappa, Jarkoholi stated that allegations leveled against him are not true and that he is resigning from the ministerial berth on moral grounds.

"The allegations against me are far from the truth, it has to be investigated at the earliest. Though I'm confident about my innocence, taking moral responsibility I am resigning my position as the cabinet Minister. I request you to accept it," he wrote in the letter.

CM Yediyurappa has accepted Jarkiholi's resignation and sent it to Governor.

The development comes a day after purported video clips showing Jarkiholi getting intimate with an unidentified woman, were widely aired by Kannada news channels. According to PTI sources, Jarkiholi tendered his resignation after directions from the party high command.

BJP National General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh is said to have communicated the party's decision to the state leadership, keeping in mind assembly polls in five states, also panchayat elections in the state.

The allegation, just ahead of the Budget session of the state legislature starting from Thursday had come as a huge embarrassment to B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government. There was also demand from the opposition Congress and JD(S) for his immediate resignation.

