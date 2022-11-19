Karnataka: Fire breaks out in auto-rickshaw in Mangalore

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The incident happened in Kankanadi police station area on Saturday around 5 pm.

Fire broke out in an autorickshaw under unclear circumstances in coastal Karnataka's Mangaluru on Saturday. The incident happened in Kankanadi police station area on Saturday around 5 pm. The auto driver and a passenger who were injured have been admitted to the hospital.

Commenting on the incident police Chief N Sasikumar said, "At around 5 pm today, an auto rickshaw caught fire in the Kankanadi police station area. The reason behind the fire was a bag being carried by a passenger in the auto. The auto driver and passenger sustained burn injuries and have been admitted to hospital."

"Forensic Science Lab team has been called to probe the reason behind the fire. The public should not pay heed to any rumours," he further added.

Further investigation is underway in the matter.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Gaza fire kills 17 members from one family during birthday party

Latest India News