Coronavirus in Karnataka: 16 new COVID-19 cases reported, state tally at 443

Sixteen new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 443, the Health Department said on Thursday.

"Sixteen new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 443 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 17 deaths and 141 discharges," the department said in its mid-day situation update.

Out of the new cases, 9 cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban. Besides that, two each from Vijayapura, Hubli-Dharawad, Mandya, and one from Bantwala, Dakshina-Kannada.

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 21,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 21,393 including 681 deaths and 4,258 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday. Till Wednesday evening, confirmed cases tally in India were at 20,471 including 652 deaths while 3,960 have recovered as per data released by the Ministry of Health.

The nation is under 19-day extended lockdown that will remain in place till May after PM Modi on April 14 in a televised address to the nation announced it saying it was required to continue the fight against coronavirus.

