Karnataka CM Bommai and Congress leader Siddaramaiah engage in Twitter war over 'moral policing'

A spat broke out between Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday and has been going on for two days. On the former's accusations saying that the opposition leader had Hindu activists killed during his term, Siddaramaiah retaliated by saying that he could file a defamation case against the CM but is rather giving him an opportunity to correct himself.

The opposition leader alleged that the CM had only joined BJP, a 'communal party' just for power and to support anti-constitutional activities.

"Like an ignorant, you have alleged that I got Hindus killed. Being @CMofKarnataka, you should have thought through before making such loose comments. I can file a defamation case for this but I will just advise you to correct yourself," Siddaramaiah said on Twitter.

"You have to recollect, Mr @BSBommai, that your party @BJP4Karnataka had become a laughing stock when it included a living person, named Ashok Pujari, in the list of murdered people that was sent to Central govt," Siddaramaiah, former CM wrote on Twitter, attaching pictures of figures from Congress's releases in response to Bommai's allegations.

In another tweet, he said, "Mr Bommai, you have said that you need not learn administration or policing from me. Thank you. Had you learnt anything from your father Shri S R Bommai (former CM and Janata Parivar veteran) or me, you would not have joined a communal party just for power and support anti-constitutional activities."

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka CM Bommai wrote on Twitter responding to "Please resign and save Karnataka!!" by Siddaramaiah, "While you were the CM You became the icon of anti-Hindus by getting killed Hindu activists as Tippu Sultan did in his regime, I need not learn administration or policing from you, we have an able police force to tackle the law and order which was sitting Ducks under ur government."

