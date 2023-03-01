Karnataka: Blow to AAP ahead of assembly election, ex-Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao joins BJP

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rao joins BJP

Karnataka election 2023: In a major blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka, its prominent face in the state Bhaskar Rao on Wednesday quit Arvind Kejriwal's party and joined the ruling Bharatiya Janta party (BJP). Rao, a former Bengaluru police commissioner, is a popular personnality in the political circle of the city.

He ended his stint with AAP just after 11 months. Rao had joined the AAP in New Delhi in the presence of the AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

What Rao said after joining BJP

After joining the BJP in the presence of BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel today, the retired IPS officer said only BJP can strengthen India and bring back the lost glory.

“We all should join hands to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is striving to make ‘Ek Bharat, Samruddh Bharat’ (One India, Prosperous India). I am also impressed by the prominence given to youth and women in the BJP,” Rao told reporters here.

He also said he will seek the guidance of Kateel, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B S Yediyurappa, and other senior BJP leaders.

Rao's resignation comes ahead of Kejriwal's visit to Davangere in Karnataka on March 4. Speaking on the occasion, Kateel said Rao has accepted the ideology and philosophy of the BJP after gaining one year of political experience in the AAP.

He added that the retired IPS officer is impressed by the functioning of the party under the leadership of Modi at national level and Bommai at state level.

(With PTI input)

Latest India News