Justice Yashwant Varma rejects claims of cash link, says 'Neither I nor my family had knowledge of this' Justice Yashwant Varma cash row: According to media reports, a fire at the judge's house inadvertently led to the firefighters' recovery of cash. The cash was found initially by fire tenders when a fire broke out in the judge's residence on March 14. The judge was not present at his house.

Justice Yashwant Varma cash row: Amid the storm of controversy surrounding the alleged recovery of cash during a recent fire incident, Justice Yashwant Varma addressed the issue to the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, striving to defend his integrity against what he called unfounded allegations.

Addressing the gravity of the situation, Justice Varma stated, "For a judge, reputation and character are of utmost importance. Sadly, mine have been gravely tarnished and irreparably damaged by baseless claims built on unsubstantiated innuendos and the unfounded assumption that the cash reportedly discovered during the fire belonged to me."

Yashwant Varma denied link to alleged cash

Justice Varma vehemently denied any link to the alleged cash, stating, "I categorically reject any suggestion that we removed currency from the storeroom. We were neither shown nor given any sacks of burnt currency. The limited debris recovered during the incident was confined to a particular section of the residence, and there was no evidence of any currency."

Reflecting on the personal toll, Justice Varma underscored how the accusations had scarred a career spanning over a decade.

My reputation gravely tarnished, irreparably damaged: Justice Varma

"This incident has irreparably harmed my reputation, which I have painstakingly built as a High Court judge. In my years on the bench, no allegations have ever been made against me, nor has my integrity ever been questioned. I request an inquiry into my judicial conduct and urge the legal fraternity to assess my honesty and dedication to my duties", he said in his statement.

He reiterated that he and his family were entirely unaware of any money allegedly stored in the house.

"Neither I nor my family had any knowledge of the cash," Justice Varma explained. "No such currency was ever shown to my family members or staff on that fateful night. The allegations are completely baseless and unrelated to us", he added.

My financial transactions conducted through regular banking channels: Varma

In his defence, Justice Varma emphasised that all his financial transactions were conducted through regular banking channels, including UPI applications and cards. He also pointed out a significant detail.

"When the site was handed back to us after the fire personnel and police concluded their operations, we saw no evidence of any currency. This is further corroborated by the statement made by the Chief of the Fire Service, as reported in the news."