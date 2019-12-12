Image Source : TWITTER JNU students boycott exams over fee hike issue

The Jawaharlal Nehru University students boycotted the exams on Thursday over the hostel fee hike issue, even as the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies (SSIS) saw students appearing for their papers. Sources said exams were also held in School of Engineering and the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship.

Professor Hari Ram Mishra of the SSIS said there was full strength of students who appeared for exams in the 10 am to 1 pm shift.

There was no immediate reaction from the varsity administration.

Also Read: JNU protests: Union dismisses claim of students vacating admin building

Also Read: Hostel fee hike: JNUSU meets HRD ministry officials, no resolution reached