Image Source : FILE JNU pensioners to get February payment by next week

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday said the university pensioners will get the payment for February by next week, days after it said it will not be able to give the money as the University Grants Commission (UGC) has not given the funds.

The JNU Registrar in a statement said the UGC has confirmed that in a few days, the funds for pension payments will be released.

"Therefore, the pension payment will be made by next week as soon as the funds are received from (the) UGC," the Registrar added.

The announcement came days after the Central University wrote to its bank to not make payments to the pensioners for February.

"Due to non-receipt of allocation of funds for payment of pension of (the) JNU pensioners from (the) UGC it will not be possible for the university to pay the pension of University's pensioners for the month of February 2020," the University had said in a letter dated February 24 to the SBI.