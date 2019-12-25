Jinnah's two-nation theory 'more acknowledged reality' today: Pakistan Army chief

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday that the country's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah's two-nation theory was "more acknowledged reality" today.

He said this after paying a visit to Jinnah’s mausoleum in Karachi on the occasion of his 143rd birth anniversary which was celebrated across Pakistan.

"Quaid's (Jinnah's) vision about the creation of Pakistan based on Two-Nation theory is an even more acknowledged reality today. We can’t thank him enough for having got us Pakistan," Bajwa said.

He also said that "even in most difficult times, all Pakistanis including minorities have come together without compromise on respective identity".

Gen Bajwa said Jinnah’s vision will always guide the people to take Pakistan ahead following principles of "Faith, Unity and Discipline"