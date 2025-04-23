JD Vance, along with Second Lady Usha Vance, children, visits Taj Mahal in Agra US Vice President JD Vance, who is on his first visit to India, went to Agra's Taj Mahal with Second Lady Usha Vance and their children on Wednesday.

Agra:

US Vice President JD Vance visited Agra's Taj Mahal on Wednesday with Second Lady Usha Vance and their children. Earlier, he left Jaipur for Agra on Wednesday morning. He is scheduled to return to Jaipur later in the day and visit the City Palace, officials said. Upon his arrival in Agra, Vance was received by Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "A warm welcome to hon'ble US Vice President Mr JD Vance and his family to Uttar Pradesh, the sacred heartland of India, renowned for its timeless devotion, vibrant culture and spiritual legacy."

At the airport, Vance briefly interacted with CM Yogi, who welcomed the guests with flowers.

The Vance family travelled by car from the airport to the Taj Mahal. The routes along their convoy's path were specially decorated, with hundreds of schoolchildren lining the streets waving both the US flag and the Tricolour.

The Vances began their India trip on Monday with a visit to the Akshardham Temple near the banks of the Yamuna before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence in the capital.