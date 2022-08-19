Japanese Encephalitis claimed 77 lives, 370 affected in Assam: Report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE It is a viral brain infection that spreads through mosquito bites.

Japanese encephalitis news : The deadly Japanese encephalitis virus has claimed at least 77 lives in Assam this year while more than 370 cases have been reported in the last month, a health bulletin said.

Two fresh fatalities due to the infection were reported from Kamrup district, it said. Two new cases were also registered during the day, one each from Goalpara and Sonitpur. The Japanese encephalitis tally in the state stood at 377.

All nine medical colleges in Assam and 10 district hospitals have been kept ready with ICU and laboratory test facilities, and designated as Japanese encephalitis treatment centres, officials said.

It is a viral brain infection that spreads through mosquito bites. The virus is found in pigs and birds and is passed to mosquitoes when they bite the infected animals.

Last year, at least 40 deaths were reported due to Japanese Encephalitis, officials said. Japanese Encephalitis is transmitted by infected mosquitoes mainly during the monsoon.

