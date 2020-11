Image Source : PTI J&K: BSF unearths tunnel-like structure along International Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu and Kashmir has unearthed a tunnel-like structure in the Union Territory. According to the details, the tunnel has been unearthed near International Border in RS Pura sector of Jammu.

The BSF is now assessing if it is a tunnel dug for infiltration.

Details to follow...

