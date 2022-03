Follow us on Image Source : @ANI J-K: 4 dead, 15 injured after fire breaks out in scrap shop

At least four people were killed and 15 were injured after a massive fire broke out inside a scrap shop in Jammu on Monday.

Officials said that cylinders inside the shop also exploded. Rescue operation is underway.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu Zone said, "4 people died and 14 got injured after a fire broke out in a scrap shop around 6.15 pm. Cylinders inside the shop also exploded. Rescue operation underway."

