Image Source : FILE Jammu and Kashmir: LeT terror associate caught in Awantipora

Security forces on Wednesday arrested an associate of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-E-Tayyeba in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora. The man helped terrorists in carrying out activities in Tral, Kakpora, Khreew and Awantipora. He provided shelter, logistical support to terrorists and even transported arms and ammunition for them.

The man has been identified as Sahil Farooq Mir. He is a resident of Chakoora in Pulwama. Incriminating material was seized from him. This included explosives and ammunition.

A case has been filed against the terror associate in Police Station in Awantipora.

