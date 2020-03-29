Image Source : FILE COVID-19 patient dies at Srinagar hospital; death toll in J&K rises to 2

A man suffering from COVID-19 died at Srinagar hospital. Principal Secretary (Planning) of Jammu and Kashmir government, Rohit Kansal announced the fatality of the coronavirus patient on Sunday. With this, the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rises to two. There are 29 active cases COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, as per the Health Ministry's official website. Meanwhile, two COVID-19 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital.

Kansal said, "The unfortunate demise of a coronavirus patient has been reported from Srinagar this morning."

The unfortunate demise of a #Coronavirus patient has been reported from Srinagar this morning: Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary(Planning), J&K Govt (file pic)



Two people have died in Jammu and Kashmir till now due to #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/TqTaSuoZAA — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

The man, hailing from the Tangmarg area in Baramulla district, had tested positive for the coronavirus at SMHS hospital on Saturday where he was undergoing treatment, they said.

The officials said he was shifted to the Chest Diseases Hospital after testing positive but died early Sunday morning.

A 65-year-old man had died of coronavirus on Thursday.

As many as 13 persons tested positive for the deadly virus on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 33.

This was the highest number of positive cases reported in the UT on a single day.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Pandemic: Covid-19 global death toll crosses 30,000-mark; over 640,000 positive cases

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Pandemic: Baby dies after testing positive for Covid-19 in US; death toll crosses 2,000-mark