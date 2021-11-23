Follow us on Image Source : PTI 12 students of Jaipur private school test positive for Covid

As many as 12 students of a private school have tested positive for Covid-19 here on Tuesday, triggering worries among the parents. Since Diwali (November 4), around 19 children have tested positive for the virus, especially after schools were opened with 100 percent capacity from November 15.

On Tuesday, 12 students of Jaishree Periwal International School tested positive for the virus. A school official said that a student who had come from Mumbai had tested positive following which 185 students were tested, of which the reports of 12 have returned positive.

The school said in a message, "Since there has been a report of Covid cases in Class 11, as a precautionary measure, we are screening all school faculty and staff starting today to ensure the continued safety of our students and staff. This process will take four days. Hence, classes will be held online for Classes 6-12 from Wednesday onwards. The physical school will resume on Monday (November 29)."

On November 17, a 2.5-year-old child had succumbed to Covid-19 in Jaipur, the first fatality reported in the city after three months. Earlier, two students of SMS School one student of Neerja Modi School had also tested positive.

Overall, 18 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jaipur on Tuesday, down from 22 on Monday.

