Jahangirpuri violence: Tiranga Yatra to promote brotherhood today; heavy police force deployed

Highlights Representatives of the local peace committee in Jahangirpuri's C-Block on Friday appealed for peace

People from both the communities resolved to ensure that such incidents should are not repeated

Meanwhile, DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani also urged the people to maintain peace

Locals present during a press conference in Kushal Chowk announced a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri area on Sunday. The yatra would be carried out to represent brotherhood, they said. The development came after representatives of the local peace committee in Jahangirpuri's C-Block on Friday appealed for peace and harmony in the region, even as the people from two communities hugged each other and resolved to ensure that such incidents should are not repeated.

A representative from the Muslim community, Tabrez Khan, said, "We want to live in harmony. We will ensure such incidents are not repeated. We request the police to reduce force and barricading."

A local from the Hindu community and Resident Welfare Association president Inder Mani Tiwari said, "This (violence) incident is really concerning.Please do not believe in rumours. Communal clashes have happened here for the first time. We must ensure they are not repeated."

He appreciated the role of the police in tackling the situation and preventing the clashes from snowballing further.

Meanwhile, DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani urged the people to maintain peace.

"I am happy. Peaceful existence between two communities must remain. I have never stopped shops in H and G blocks from opening. I don't know why these shops are closed. We will facilitate the opening of shops and businesses to open in these blocks," the DCP said.

Jahangirpuri violence: Permission granted for Tiranga Yatra

Though the violence-hit area still witnesses heavy police deployment, permission for Tiranga Yatra has been granted. The yatra will be carried out in the area today at 6 pm, from Kushal Chowk to Azad Chowk.

The yatra will also cross Kali Mandir and a mosque. According to the details, messages to maintain peace and harmony in the area will be spread during the Tiranga Yatra.

Image Source : INDIA TV Jahangirpuri violence: Permission letter for Tiranga Yatra

Meanwhile, a week after the communal clashes in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, most of the shops remained shut on Saturday as shopkeepers cited restricted movement and barricading to be the main hurdle in running their businesses.

The grievance comes despite the Delhi Police clarifying a day earlier that it never stopped people from opening shops in the area.

Shopkeepers in and around violence-hit C-Block said there is no business due to barricades and that is the reason they are not opening shops.

However, some movement was permitted in the region as locals, including school students, were seen using the barricaded roads and passing through Kushal Chowk on foot.

Nevertheless, vehicular movement is still restricted in the area. The situation though remained calm a day after members from both the communities declared the restoration of peace in the area and agreed to live in harmony during a meeting of ‘aman’ committees.

(With inputs from PTI)

