Jagannath Rath Yatra: Three dead, several injured in stampede-like situation near Puri's Gundicha temple The incident occurred around 4:30 am on Sunday, as devotees in large numbers gathered in front of the Sri Gundicha Temple for darshan. A massive crowd surge led to a stampede-like situation, resulting in panic and chaos.

Puri:

In a tragic stampede-like situation during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, three people lost their lives and arund 50 others were reportedly injured near the Sri Gundicha temple. The incident occurred around 4:30 am on Sunday, as devotees in large numbers gathered in front of the Sri Gundicha Temple for darshan.

A massive crowd surge led to a stampede-like situation, resulting in panic and chaos. The injured were swiftly rushed to the Puri District Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

When did the stampede-like situation occur

The incident occurred near Shardhabali, in front of the Sri Gundicha Temple, during the early hours of Sunday morning. A massive crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of Lord Jagannath seated on the chariot.

As the crowd swelled, it became increasingly difficult to manage the devotees. Amid the pushing and shoving, several people lost balance and fell to the ground, triggering a stampede-like situation.

Three deceased identified

Tragically, three people were crushed in the chaos and died on the spot. All of them were residents of Khurda district. The deceased have been identified as two women, Prabhati Das and Basanti Sahu, and a 70-year-old man, Premakant Mahanty.

The injured were immediately transported to the district hospital by 108 ambulance services. A team of doctors is actively treating them, and the condition of some victims is reported to be critical.

Eyewitness blames poor crowd management Swadhin Kumar Panda, a resident of Puri, expressed concerns over the mismanagement during the Rath Yatra. He stated that he had been near the temple until around 2–3 AM, and observed that the arrangements were poorly handled. According to him, a new route was created for VIPs, while common devotees were asked to exit from a distant point, prompting many to use the entrance as an exit, which led to overcrowding. He further mentioned that the traffic management was inadequate, with several vehicles holding unauthorized passes being allowed near the temple. Panda claimed that the administration failed to control the crowd effectively and highlighted the lack of a proper exit gate as a major issue. He alleged that during the Rath Yatra, several people had died, but the authorities did not disclose the casualties, instead claiming there were none. He held the Odisha administration responsible for the chaos and stated that no police or administrative presence was visible during the night.

About the Jagannath Rath Yatra

The Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri is one of the largest religious pilgrimages in India. Every year, lakhs of devotees flock to the coastal town to seek blessings from Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra.

During the yatra, the deities are ceremoniously brought out of the Srimandir and taken to the Sri Gundicha Temple, where they rest for a few days. The tragic incident occurred during this grand procession

(Inputs by Shubham Kumar)