Thursday, April 22, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Islamic scholar Wahiduddin Khan passes away due to Covid-19

Islamic scholar Wahiduddin Khan passes away due to Covid-19

Khan was 97 years old and was admitted to a private hospital last week after he had a chest infection and had tested positive for Covid-19 too

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: April 22, 2021 11:40 IST
Wahiduddin Khan
Image Source : IMAGE SOURCE: TWITTER.COM/WAHIDUDDINKHAN

Wahiduddin Khan passed away at 97

Islamic scholar and Padma Vibhushan awardee Maulana Wahiduddin Khan passed away due to Covid-19 on Wednesday night. He was 97 years old and was admitted to a private hospital last week after he had a chest infection and had tested positive for Covid-19 too.

He was founder of the Islamic Centre in New Delhi. He died days after he was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi following coronavirus infection. The Islamic scholar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2000, and was awarded the Padma Vibhushan this year. He is survived by two daughters and two sons.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X