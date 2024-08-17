'Iske aage sab dher hain...': Shashi Tharoor welcomes back Vinesh Phogat to India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, a fierce cheerleader of Vinesh Phogat, on Saturday welcomed the wrestler back home. Coming in support of the wrestler's retirement Tharoor had said, "This girl is caught in this system...This girl is tired of fighting...". Celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday received a grand welcome on her return to the country with hundreds of supporters gathering outside the IGI airport, showing immense solidarity with her. Stars such as Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and panchayat leaders received Vinesh, who endured a heartbreaking exit at the Paris Olympics where she was disqualified for being overweight on the day of her 50kg final.

Tharoor too welcoming her took to X and wrote (in Hindi), "Iske aage sab dher hain, yaa choori babbar sher hain."

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's hopes of securing a belated Olympic silver medal were dashed when the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected her appeal against a gut-wrenching disqualification from the final for being 100gm overweight, a decision that evoked a sharp reaction from the IOA. The 29-year-old Vinesh was disqualified on the morning of the women's 50kg freestyle final last week.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP earlier said, "This girl is caught in this system...This girl is tired of fighting..." The leader who posted the message in Hindi, ended his thoughts with #SorryVinesh. The Congress leader said, "Vinesh's triumph up to this point has been hugely impressive. She has shown courage, ability and a tremendous amount of determination...For me, she has won our hearts. I am very disappointed with this news about her technical disqualification. I don't know how such a thing could have happened, whether our coaches were found wanting in terms of ensuring all the rights rules and limits to adhere to. To me, the sad thing is that all her efforts did not get the reward that she deserved..."