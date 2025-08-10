Indian, Pakistan navies to hold separate drills at Arabian sea amid post-Operation Sindoor tensions The upcoming drills signal increased naval activity and strategic posturing in the Arabian Sea—a region critical to India and Pakistan’s maritime security interests.

New Delhi:

Amid heightened tensions following the April Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor, the Indian and Pakistan navies are set to conduct separate firing drills in the Arabian Sea on August 11–12, defence sources confirmed on Sunday.

According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued, the Indian Navy will carry out exercises off the coasts of Porbandar and Okha in Gujarat, while the Pakistan Navy has declared its own firing zone within its territorial waters for the same dates. Defence officials emphasised that such exercises are routine, but the close timing and proximity—roughly 60 nautical miles apart—have raised eyebrows among analysts.

From Pahalgam to Operation Sindoor

The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, claimed 26 civilian lives. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor, a coordinated tri-services offensive targeting terror infrastructure linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba deep inside Pakistan. The operation involved precision strikes by the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy against Pakistani defence installations.

Naval build-up and strategic signalling

The upcoming drills signal increased naval activity and strategic posturing in the Arabian Sea—a region critical to India and Pakistan’s maritime security interests. The Indian Navy’s exercise will reportedly feature live firing and manoeuvres involving warships and possibly aircraft, while Pakistan’s drills indicate a parallel show of operational readiness.

Air and missile clashes precede naval drills

The exercises come on the heels of intense aerial and missile exchanges during Operation Sindoor. The Indian Air Force is reported to have neutralised Pakistan’s missile and drone capabilities, destroyed multiple defence systems in major Pakistani cities, and downed an AWACS aircraft. India also claims to have shot down six Pakistani fighter jets in the course of the operation.

While both navies maintain that the upcoming drills are part of standard operational training, defence observers note that the coincidence in scheduling and location underscores the fragile state of Indo-Pak relations in the wake of recent hostilities.