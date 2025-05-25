Indian Coast Guard on high alert after Liberian vessel with hazardous cargo sinks off Kochi Recognizing the ecological sensitivity and tourism significance of Kerala’s coastline, the ICG stated that pollution response teams have been mobilized and are working in coordination with state authorities.

Kochi:

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has been placed on high alert for pollution response operations after the container vessel MSC ELSA 3 sank off the coast of Kochi in the early hours of Sunday. All 24 crew members aboard the Liberian-flagged ship were safely rescued, 21 by ICG vessels and 3 by the Indian Navy’s INS Sujata.

The ship was transporting 640 containers, including 13 classified as hazardous and 12 containing calcium carbide. Additionally, it was carrying 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil, raising serious concerns over potential marine pollution.

Recognizing the ecological sensitivity and tourism significance of Kerala’s coastline, the ICG stated that pollution response teams have been mobilized and are working in coordination with state authorities. “ICG aircraft with advanced oil spill mapping capabilities are currently assessing the area. As of now, no oil spill has been observed,” the Coast Guard noted.

Rescue and monitoring operations underway

The ICG and Indian Navy were already exploring options to tow the vessel before it sank. Earlier, 21 of the 24 crew members were safely rescued, while the remaining three were rescued later. The crew included one Russian (ship’s Master), 20 Filipinos, two Ukrainians, and one Georgian national.

A Defence PRO reported that another vessel from the parent shipping company had arrived at the scene to support the ongoing efforts. The cargo ship, which had departed from Vizhinjam port en route to Kochi, was reported listing by 26 degrees at approximately 1:25 p.m. on May 24.

Both Coast Guard ships and aircraft remain stationed in the vicinity, closely monitoring the situation and prepared to act swiftly in the event of an oil spill.

Public advisory issued

In light of the potential for cargo and oil to wash ashore, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a public advisory. Citizens are urged not to touch any containers or oil residues found along the coast and to immediately report such findings to the police. The KSDMA has also warned of the possibility of oil films forming along stretches of the shoreline.

The Coast Guard confirmed that MSC ELSA 3 was carrying Marine Gas Oil (MGO) and Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), both of which could significantly impact the marine environment if leaked.