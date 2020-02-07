Image Source : ANI Indian Army Major develops world's first bulletproof helmet

An Indian Army has developed the world's first bulletproof helmet which withstands even an AK-47 bullet round from a distance of 10 meters. Earlier, Major Anoop Mishra had developed a bulletproof jacket against sniper bullets.

Anoop Mishra is a part of the Indian Army's College of Military Engineering and had got into the development of bulletproof jackets after he had received gunshots on his vintage bulletproof jacket.

The Indian Army's College of Military Engineering has also developed India's first and world's cheapest gunshot locator. The device can locate the exact location of the bullet from a distance of 400 meters which will help to locate and neutralize terrorist faster.

(With inputs from ANI)