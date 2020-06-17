Image Source : AP Breaking: Indian Army given emergency powers to combat Chinese aggression at LAC

Indian Army has been given emergency power to deal with complete freedom against any Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The decision has been taken by the government in the aftermath of a violent clash that took place on Monday night which resulted in the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers including a Colonel rank officer.

The government has reportedly given Indian Army a free hand to act as they see fit in the Galwan Valley region where the clashes took place.

Chinese tabloid The Global Times has reported that the Chinese PLA carried out an exercise with Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and towed artillery.

Indian Army in its statement yesterday said that

(more to follow...)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage