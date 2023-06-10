Saturday, June 10, 2023
     
This couple in Indian Army achieves unique milestone, becomes first...

Col Pooja Chauhan's promotion makes a unique record in Indian Army. She and her husband Col Abhyuday Pant (Bombay Sappers) became the first couple to have assumed command of Regiments.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : India TV News Desk | New Delhi
Updated on: June 10, 2023 18:36 IST
The couple makes a unique record
Image Source : INDIA TV The couple makes a unique record

Indian Army got the first couple in ‘Corps of Engineers’ to have assumed command of Regiments, an official said on Saturday.

Col Pooja Chauhan's promotion as the CO of an Engineer Regiment (TA) deployed in Northern Command made a unique record. Her husband Col Abhyuday Pant (Bombay Sappers) is already commanding an Engineer Regiment in Southern Command. 

Col Pooja Chauhan gets a promotion as the CO of an Engineer Regiment (TA)

Image Source : INDIA TVCol Pooja Chauhan gets a promotion as the CO of an Engineer Regiment (TA)

In a statement, the Indian Army said it is proud of their unique achievement, which will inspire all ranks and youth of the Nation.

