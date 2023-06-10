This couple in Indian Army achieves unique milestone, becomes first...

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The couple makes a unique record

Indian Army got the first couple in ‘Corps of Engineers’ to have assumed command of Regiments, an official said on Saturday.

Col Pooja Chauhan's promotion as the CO of an Engineer Regiment (TA) deployed in Northern Command made a unique record. Her husband Col Abhyuday Pant (Bombay Sappers) is already commanding an Engineer Regiment in Southern Command.

Col Pooja Chauhan gets a promotion as the CO of an Engineer Regiment (TA)

In a statement, the Indian Army said it is proud of their unique achievement, which will inspire all ranks and youth of the Nation.

