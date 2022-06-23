Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ARIANESPACE India's latest communication satellite GSAT-24 successfully launched

Highlights GSAT-24 satellite was launched on-board Ariane-V VA257 flight

Built by ISRO, satellite was launched by French company Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana

It was first "demand-driven" communication satellite mission undertaken by NSIL post reforms

The GSAT-24 satellite, built by ISRO for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), was successfully launched by French company Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana (South America) on Thursday. GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite weighing 4180 kg with pan-India coverage for meeting DTH application needs. GSAT-24 was launched on-board Ariane-V VA257 flight from the Guiana Space Centre, Europe’s spaceport in Kourou.

It was the first "demand-driven" communication satellite mission undertaken by NSIL post space sector reforms. NSIL, a Government of India company under the Department of Space, has leased the entire satellite capacity to Tata Play.

