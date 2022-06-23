Thursday, June 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India's latest communication satellite GSAT-24 successfully launched

India's latest communication satellite GSAT-24 successfully launched

GSAT-24 was launched on-board Ariane-V VA257 flight from the Guiana Space Centre, Europe’s spaceport in Kourou.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Bengaluru Updated on: June 23, 2022 6:45 IST
GSAT-24, India's latest communication satellite GSAT-24, ISRO, ISRO launch, ISRO GSAT-24
Image Source : TWITTER@ARIANESPACE

India's latest communication satellite GSAT-24 successfully launched

Highlights

  • GSAT-24 satellite was launched on-board Ariane-V VA257 flight
  • Built by ISRO, satellite was launched by French company Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana
  • It was first "demand-driven" communication satellite mission undertaken by NSIL post reforms

The GSAT-24 satellite, built by ISRO for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), was successfully launched by French company Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana (South America) on Thursday. GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite weighing 4180 kg with pan-India coverage for meeting DTH application needs. GSAT-24 was launched on-board Ariane-V VA257 flight from the Guiana Space Centre, Europe’s spaceport in Kourou.

It was the first "demand-driven" communication satellite mission undertaken by NSIL post space sector reforms. NSIL, a Government of India company under the Department of Space, has leased the entire satellite capacity to Tata Play. 

Also Read | India to send twin satellites DISHA to study upper atmosphere

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News