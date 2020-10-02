India records single-day spike of 81,484 COVID-19 cases, 1,095 deaths; tally crosses 63-lakh mark

Image Source : AP India records single-day spike of 86,820 COVID-19 cases, 1,181 deaths; tally crosses 63-lakh mark

India on Friday recorded as many as 81,484 new coronavirus cases and 1,095 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 63 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 63,94,069 while the death toll climbed to 99,773 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 9,42,217 are active cases, 53,52,078 recovered, according to the health ministry.

The overall number of global coronavirus has crossed the 34.2 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,021,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday, the total number of cases stood at 34,200,662 and the fatalities rose to 1,021,709, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,810,935), Russia (1,179,634), Colombia (835,339), Peru (814,829), Spain (778,607), Argentina (765,002), Mexico (748,315), South Africa (676,084), France (616,986), Chile (464,750), the UK (462,774), Iran (461,044), Iraq (367,474) Bangladesh (364,987), and Saudi Arabia (335,097), the CSSE figures showed.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (78,078), the UK (42,292), Italy (35,918), Peru (32,463), France (32,034), Spain (31,973), Iran (26,380), Colombia (26,196), Russia (20,796), Argentina (20,288), South Africa (16,866), Chile (12,822), Ecuador (11,433), Indonesia (10,856) and Belgium (10,016).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 172 2 3623 15 53 2 Andhra Pradesh 57858 587 636508 7297 5869 41 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2955 65 7049 159 16 4 Assam 34163 333 147522 1904 711 14 5 Bihar 12086 6 171048 1316 904 6 Chandigarh 1884 79 10009 196 164 2 7 Chhattisgarh 30468 459 84699 2981 986 29 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 113 4 2939 10 2 9 Delhi 26738 170 250613 3167 5401 40 10 Goa 4977 112 28525 400 440 12 11 Gujarat 16690 7 118433 1334 3460 10 12 Haryana 13472 868 115038 2161 1402 20 13 Himachal Pradesh 3416 16 11608 218 195 9 14 Jammu and Kashmir 16413 604 58552 1680 1198 17 15 Jharkhand 11482 114 72461 1119 721 8 16 Karnataka 110431 2796 492412 7144 8994 130 17 Kerala 72418 5278 131052 2828 771 29 18 Ladakh 1067 3 3232 85 61 3 19 Madhya Pradesh 20473 524 107279 2545 2336 20 20 Maharashtra 259440 22 1104426 16104 37056 394 21 Manipur 2402 54 8641 181 68 1 22 Meghalaya 1750 135 4001 26 51 2 23 Mizoram 328 92 1721 124 0 24 Nagaland 1083 3 5144 78 17 25 Odisha 31795 782 190080 4380 859 17 26 Puducherry 4994 45 22505 431 525 4 27 Punjab 15763 1051 95937 2271 3451 45 28 Rajasthan 20807 226 115178 1953 1500 14 29 Sikkim 636 36 2375 72 39 2 30 Tamil Nadu 46369 106 547335 5516 9586 66 31 Telengana 28620 438 165844 2437 1145 10 32 Tripura 5480 211 20596 504 286 3 33 Uttarakhand 8544 567 40079 801 625 14 34 Uttar Pradesh 50378 505 346859 4444 5864 80 35 West Bengal 26552 220 228755 2996 5017 59 Total# 942217 1512 5352078 78877 99773 1095

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage