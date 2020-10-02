Friday, October 02, 2020
     
India records single-day spike of 81,484 COVID-19 cases, 1,095 deaths; tally crosses 63-lakh mark

India on Friday recorded as many as 81,484 new coronavirus cases and 1,095 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 63 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.

New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2020 9:24 IST
India on Friday recorded as many as 81,484 new coronavirus cases and 1,095 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 63 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 63,94,069 while the death toll climbed to 99,773 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 9,42,217 are active cases, 53,52,078 recovered, according to the health ministry. 

The overall number of global coronavirus has crossed the 34.2 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,021,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday, the total number of cases stood at 34,200,662 and the fatalities rose to 1,021,709, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,810,935), Russia (1,179,634), Colombia (835,339), Peru (814,829), Spain (778,607), Argentina (765,002), Mexico (748,315), South Africa (676,084), France (616,986), Chile (464,750), the UK (462,774), Iran (461,044), Iraq (367,474) Bangladesh (364,987), and Saudi Arabia (335,097), the CSSE figures showed.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (78,078), the UK (42,292), Italy (35,918), Peru (32,463), France (32,034), Spain (31,973), Iran (26,380), Colombia (26,196), Russia (20,796), Argentina (20,288), South Africa (16,866), Chile (12,822), Ecuador (11,433), Indonesia (10,856) and Belgium (10,016).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 172 3623 15  53  
2 Andhra Pradesh 57858 587  636508 7297  5869 41 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2955 65  7049 159  16  
4 Assam 34163 333  147522 1904  711 14 
5 Bihar 12086 171048 1316  904  
6 Chandigarh 1884 79  10009 196  164
7 Chhattisgarh 30468 459  84699 2981  986 29 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 113 2939 10  2  
9 Delhi 26738 170  250613 3167  5401 40 
10 Goa 4977 112  28525 400  440 12 
11 Gujarat 16690 118433 1334  3460 10 
12 Haryana 13472 868  115038 2161  1402 20 
13 Himachal Pradesh 3416 16  11608 218  195
14 Jammu and Kashmir 16413 604  58552 1680  1198 17 
15 Jharkhand 11482 114  72461 1119  721
16 Karnataka 110431 2796  492412 7144  8994 130 
17 Kerala 72418 5278  131052 2828  771 29 
18 Ladakh 1067 3232 85  61
19 Madhya Pradesh 20473 524  107279 2545  2336 20 
20 Maharashtra 259440 22  1104426 16104  37056 394 
21 Manipur 2402 54  8641 181  68
22 Meghalaya 1750 135  4001 26  51
23 Mizoram 328 92  1721 124  0  
24 Nagaland 1083 5144 78  17  
25 Odisha 31795 782  190080 4380  859 17 
26 Puducherry 4994 45  22505 431  525
27 Punjab 15763 1051  95937 2271  3451 45 
28 Rajasthan 20807 226  115178 1953  1500 14 
29 Sikkim 636 36  2375 72  39
30 Tamil Nadu 46369 106  547335 5516  9586 66 
31 Telengana 28620 438  165844 2437  1145 10 
32 Tripura 5480 211  20596 504  286
33 Uttarakhand 8544 567  40079 801  625 14 
34 Uttar Pradesh 50378 505  346859 4444  5864 80 
35 West Bengal 26552 220  228755 2996  5017 59 
Total# 942217 1512  5352078 78877  99773 1095 

