India proposes 5% zero carbon marine fuel mix by 2030

India on Monday asked the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to focus on a realistic target to guarantee that net zero carbon target of 5% of the Marine fuel mix by 2030, with practically no different designated spots during this explorative and take-off period.

During the entire 80th meeting of the Oceanic Ecological Insurance Board of the IMO here, Indian representative Ajithkumar Sukumaran, Chief Surveyor-Cum-Additional DG, Ministry of Shipping, said, "Any unrealistic target will place undue pressure on the governments to resort to flawed policies, industry to make haste and unsustainable investments, and research to push through half-cooked and immature technological solutions—all of them will have long term, irreparable repercussions on this industry."

To that end, India, which falls under the very risky category in the climate change vulnerability index, presented an MEPC report, proposing a way forward for the decrease methodology to be worked in continuously while guaranteeing the progress is smooth, feasible, and comprehensive without abandoning anybody.

India supported the idea of a financial tax on greenhouse gas emissions, but it said that the goal shouldn't be to punish the industry but rather to encourage the switch to green energy.

"If the green transition is the primary objective, the economic proposals should necessarily explore options to generate appropriate funds to meet not only R&D in the Maritime sector but also for the production of alternate fuels and development of infrastructure for its supply networks in ports across the globe," Sukumaran said.

The Indian delegate also warned the other delegates that, without the availability of affordable future fuels, cost-effective future-fueled engines, and trained personnel to operate them, any economic measure alone or as part of a basket of measures may not achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement without having a significant impact on trade.

He likewise called for income age propositions and essential circulation of incomes so produced to meriting areas.

Sukumaran expressed a large number of the monetary propositions at present on the table of the MEPC 80, which straightforwardly or by implication advocate GHG estimating and exchanging, in one structure or another, and such unpredictable and speculative recommendations would pursue future venture choices in new zero-carbon advancements, unsure and ugly for non-industrial nations.

The Indian delegate stated, "Having said this, we thank the co-sponsors of various economic elements, including China, Norway, Japan, and ICS, and see merit in all of them, though they need further finetuning and collation."

India, in this way, requested the consideration to accept all such monetary propositions and subject them to extreme thoughts in the approaching meetings, to think of a more significant and comprehensive proposition before its reception on a future date. Additionally, India promised to "wholeheartedly support" any IMO initiative to control maritime sector emissions.

