India-Pakistan tensions: Centre empowers Army Chief to call out every officer of Territorial Army

New Delhi:

Due to the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of Defence has authorised the army chief to call out every officer enrolled person of the Territorial Army to provide for essential guard duties or embodiment to support or supplement the regular army. This directive was issued under Rule 33 of the Territorial Army Rules, 1948, which allows for full deployment to assist the regular forces as needed.

An official notice released on May 6 states, "Of the existing 32 Infantry Battalions (Territorial Army), the embodiment of 14 Infantry Battalions has been approved for deployment in the areas of the Southern Command, Eastern Command, Western Command, Central Command, Northern Command, South Western Command, Andaman and Nicobar Command, and Army Training Command (ARTRAC)."

Budgetary Provisions

The order clarifies that the embodiment shall be provided only if budgetary provisions exist or are made available through internal re-appropriations. In cases where units are deployed at the request of ministries other than the Ministry of Defence, the respective ministry will cover the cost. This order will remain in effect for three years from February 10, 2025 to February 9, 2028.

Amid heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, India conducted a large-scale counter-operation on May 8–9, neutralising over 50 drones from Pakistan in areas such as Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot. India conducted retaliatory strikes targeting air defence systems in Lahore and other locations, following Pakistan’s repeated ceasefire violations and attempts to strike Indian military installations in over a dozen cities.

India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor, in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK was targeted through precision strikes. India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.