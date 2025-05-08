India opens gates of Reasi's Salal Dam, Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam on Chenab river The officials confirmed that India opened the gates of the dams have been opened to control the rising water levels caused by heavy rainfall across the region. India has suspended the Indus-Water Treaty with Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam, that killed 26 civilians.

New Delhi:

India opened gates of the Reasi' Salam Dam and Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam on the Chenab river on Thursday, May 8. As per visuals seen, three gates of the Reasi's Salal Dam, built on Chenab River, have been opened, while two at the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam were also opened. Officials stated the move was to control the rising water levels caused by heavy rainfall across the region.

This comes as India looks to regulate its water flow to Pakistan. Officials stated this was to control the rising water levels caused by heavy rainfall across the region. The central government recently suspended the Indus-Water Treaty with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, that killed 26 tourists at the Baisaran Valley.

PM Modi on Indus Water Treaty suspension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had opened up on India's decision to suspend the treaty, saying that the water rightfully belongs to India and will be utilized domestically now.

“These days, there is a lot of discussion in the media about water. Pehle Bharat ke haq ka paani bhi bahar ja raha tha… ab Bharat ka paani, Bharat ke haq mein bahega, Bharat ke haq mein rukega aur Bharat ke hi kaam aayega,” he said. (Earlier, the water over which India had a rightful claim was flowing out. Now, it will flow, stay, and be used in India’s interest.)

Speaking on the government’s efforts to address water scarcity and enhance irrigation, PM Modi highlighted major river-linking projects. "For decades, the water of our rivers has been a subject of conflict. Now, in coordination with state governments, we have launched large-scale projects to link rivers. The Ken-Betwa and Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal link projects will benefit millions of farmers," he said.

India retaliates to Pahalgam incident

Apart from the diplomatic moves, India has also replied to the Pahalgam attack with force. India conducted missile attacks at nine terror camps in Pakistan, killing many terrorists. India conducted strikes at nine camps in the wee hours on Wednesday, that targeted the terrorist camps.

Terror camps in Sialkot, Muridke and Bahawalpur in Pakistan were targeted, while the strikes also focused on hideouts in Muzaffarabad, Kotli and Bhimber.

The operation was conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The strike was code-named 'Operation Sindoor'.