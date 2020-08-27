India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 33-lakh mark

India witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases again on Thursday morning after the country recorded as many as 75,760 new coronavirus cases and 1,023 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 33 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.
India’s tally now stands at 33,10,235. Out of these, 7,25,991 are active cases while 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated & 60,472 deaths according to the health ministry. On Wednesday recorded 67,150 new coronavirus cases and 1,059 deaths.
Five most affected states by a total tally of cases are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.
The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in India has surged to 24,67,758 and exceeds the active cases of the infection by 3.5 times as on date, pushing the coronavirus recovery rate to over 76 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.
India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.
India Coronavirus statewise status:
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|635
|42
|2309
|78
|41
|4
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|92208
|2276
|286720
|8473
|3541
|81
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|987
|88
|2563
|55
|5
|4
|Assam
|19535
|17
|76962
|2148
|274
|14
|5
|Bihar
|19823
|107
|106361
|2060
|530
|11
|6
|Chandigarh
|1539
|83
|1796
|83
|41
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|10174
|786
|14145
|413
|231
|10
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|364
|17
|1862
|42
|2
|9
|Delhi
|12520
|522
|148897
|1154
|4347
|17
|10
|Goa
|3351
|202
|11511
|287
|165
|8
|11
|Gujarat
|14767
|126
|72282
|1046
|2945
|17
|12
|Haryana
|9758
|269
|47613
|1117
|634
|11
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1479
|103
|3810
|62
|32
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7630
|86
|26193
|599
|657
|19
|15
|Jharkhand
|10335
|97
|22349
|961
|362
|15
|16
|Karnataka
|83627
|1198
|211688
|7249
|5091
|133
|17
|Kerala
|22408
|1112
|41690
|1351
|257
|13
|18
|Ladakh
|846
|1
|1580
|31
|25
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|12336
|111
|43246
|936
|1282
|17
|20
|Maharashtra
|173195
|6956
|522427
|7637
|23089
|295
|21
|Manipur
|1731
|123
|3829
|17
|25
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1168
|10
|874
|42
|8
|23
|Mizoram
|494
|9
|473
|9
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1158
|26
|2611
|9
|25
|Odisha
|24348
|15
|62813
|3343
|441
|13
|26
|Puducherry
|4264
|283
|7486
|213
|180
|8
|27
|Punjab
|14640
|386
|30231
|1086
|1219
|41
|28
|Rajasthan
|14099
|120
|59579
|1453
|992
|12
|29
|Sikkim
|407
|11
|1076
|22
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52362
|234
|338060
|5606
|6839
|118
|31
|Telengana
|27600
|1915
|86095
|872
|788
|8
|32
|Tripura
|3126
|260
|6697
|123
|85
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4806
|206
|11524
|323
|219
|6
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|51317
|1742
|148562
|3808
|3149
|90
|35
|West Bengal
|26954
|395
|117857
|3314
|2964
|55
|Total#
|725991
|18724
|2523771
|56013
|60472
|1023