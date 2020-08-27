Thursday, August 27, 2020
     
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 33-lakh mark

India witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases again on Thursday morning after the country recorded as many as 75,760 new coronavirus cases and 1,023 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 33 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.

New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2020 10:06 IST
Image Source : PTI

India witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases again on Thursday morning after the country recorded as many as 75,760 new coronavirus cases and 1,023 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 33 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.

India’s tally now stands at  33,10,235. Out of these, 7,25,991 are active cases while 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated & 60,472 deaths according to the health ministry. On Wednesday recorded 67,150 new coronavirus cases and 1,059 deaths.

Five most affected states by a total tally of cases are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in India has surged to 24,67,758 and exceeds the active cases of the infection by 3.5 times as on date, pushing the coronavirus recovery rate to over 76 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7. 

India Coronavirus statewise status:

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 635 42  2309 78  41
2 Andhra Pradesh 92208 2276  286720 8473  3541 81 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 987 88  2563 55  5  
4 Assam 19535 17  76962 2148  274 14 
5 Bihar 19823 107  106361 2060  530 11 
6 Chandigarh 1539 83  1796 83  41
7 Chhattisgarh 10174 786  14145 413  231 10 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 364 17  1862 42  2  
9 Delhi 12520 522  148897 1154  4347 17 
10 Goa 3351 202  11511 287  165
11 Gujarat 14767 126  72282 1046  2945 17 
12 Haryana 9758 269  47613 1117  634 11 
13 Himachal Pradesh 1479 103  3810 62  32
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7630 86  26193 599  657 19 
15 Jharkhand 10335 97  22349 961  362 15 
16 Karnataka 83627 1198  211688 7249  5091 133 
17 Kerala 22408 1112  41690 1351  257 13 
18 Ladakh 846 1580 31  25
19 Madhya Pradesh 12336 111  43246 936  1282 17 
20 Maharashtra 173195 6956  522427 7637  23089 295 
21 Manipur 1731 123  3829 17  25
22 Meghalaya 1168 10  874 42  8  
23 Mizoram 494 473 0  
24 Nagaland 1158 26  2611   9  
25 Odisha 24348 15  62813 3343  441 13 
26 Puducherry 4264 283  7486 213  180
27 Punjab 14640 386  30231 1086  1219 41 
28 Rajasthan 14099 120  59579 1453  992 12 
29 Sikkim 407 11  1076 22  3  
30 Tamil Nadu 52362 234  338060 5606  6839 118 
31 Telengana 27600 1915  86095 872  788
32 Tripura 3126 260  6697 123  85
33 Uttarakhand 4806 206  11524 323  219
34 Uttar Pradesh 51317 1742  148562 3808  3149 90 
35 West Bengal 26954 395  117857 3314  2964 55 
Total# 725991 18724  2523771 56013  60472 1023 

