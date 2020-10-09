Friday, October 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India records 70,495 new COVID-19 cases, 964 deaths in a day; tally crosses 69-lakh mark

India records 70,495 new COVID-19 cases, 964 deaths in a day; tally crosses 69-lakh mark

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,603,746 and 212,716, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,835,655, while the country's death toll soared to 105,526.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2020 9:28 IST
India records 70,495 new COVID-19 cases, 964 deaths in a day; tally crosses 69-lakh mark
Image Source : PTI

India records 70,495 new COVID-19 cases, 964 deaths in a day; tally crosses 69-lakh mark

India on Friday recorded as many as 70,495 new coronavirus cases and 964 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in months, according to Union health ministry data. India's COVID-19 tally crossed 69 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 6,906,151 while the death toll climbed to 1,06,490 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 8,93,592 are active cases, 59,06,069 recovered, according to the health ministry. 

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 36.4 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,060,860, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,603,746 and 212,716, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,835,655, while the country's death toll soared to 105,526.

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said India’s coronavirus fight is people-driven and gets great strength from its COVID warriors. He also urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has given Beijing a list of global experts to be part of the international investigation team to be sent to China to probe the origin of the coronavirus and is awaiting its approval.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 180 3678 54
Andhra Pradesh 50776 672479 6052
Arunachal Pradesh 3022 7965 20
Assam 33047 155077 778
Bihar 11420 178395 925
Chandigarh 1492 11035 180
Chhattisgarh 27238 100551 1104
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 101 3000 2
Delhi 22720 266935 5581
Goa 4720 31050 468
Gujarat 16570 125111 3519
Haryana 11320 123286 1509
Himachal Pradesh 3136 12918 229
Jammu and Kashmir 13712 65496 1268
Jharkhand 10027 78089 757
Karnataka 115170 533074 9461
Kerala 87823 154092 884
Ladakh 1195 3464 61
Madhya Pradesh 18141 118039 2488
Maharashtra 247468 1179726 38717
Manipur 2680 9482 78
Meghalaya 2371 4606 60
Mizoram 261 1887 0
Nagaland 1185 5460 17
Odisha 26846 210217 940
Puducherry 4522 24614 546
Punjab 11982 104355 3679
Rajasthan 21294 125448 1574
Sikkim 580 2587 49
Tamil Nadu 45279 575212 9917
Telengana 26551 177008 1189
Tripura 4621 22623 301
Uttarakhand 8414 43238 677
Uttar Pradesh 44031 370753 6153
West Bengal 27988 243743 5318
Total# 907883 5744693 104555

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X