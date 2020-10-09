Image Source : PTI India records 70,495 new COVID-19 cases, 964 deaths in a day; tally crosses 69-lakh mark

India on Friday recorded as many as 70,495 new coronavirus cases and 964 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in months, according to Union health ministry data. India's COVID-19 tally crossed 69 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 6,906,151 while the death toll climbed to 1,06,490 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 8,93,592 are active cases, 59,06,069 recovered, according to the health ministry.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 36.4 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,060,860, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,603,746 and 212,716, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,835,655, while the country's death toll soared to 105,526.

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said India’s coronavirus fight is people-driven and gets great strength from its COVID warriors. He also urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has given Beijing a list of global experts to be part of the international investigation team to be sent to China to probe the origin of the coronavirus and is awaiting its approval.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 180 3678 54 Andhra Pradesh 50776 672479 6052 Arunachal Pradesh 3022 7965 20 Assam 33047 155077 778 Bihar 11420 178395 925 Chandigarh 1492 11035 180 Chhattisgarh 27238 100551 1104 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 101 3000 2 Delhi 22720 266935 5581 Goa 4720 31050 468 Gujarat 16570 125111 3519 Haryana 11320 123286 1509 Himachal Pradesh 3136 12918 229 Jammu and Kashmir 13712 65496 1268 Jharkhand 10027 78089 757 Karnataka 115170 533074 9461 Kerala 87823 154092 884 Ladakh 1195 3464 61 Madhya Pradesh 18141 118039 2488 Maharashtra 247468 1179726 38717 Manipur 2680 9482 78 Meghalaya 2371 4606 60 Mizoram 261 1887 0 Nagaland 1185 5460 17 Odisha 26846 210217 940 Puducherry 4522 24614 546 Punjab 11982 104355 3679 Rajasthan 21294 125448 1574 Sikkim 580 2587 49 Tamil Nadu 45279 575212 9917 Telengana 26551 177008 1189 Tripura 4621 22623 301 Uttarakhand 8414 43238 677 Uttar Pradesh 44031 370753 6153 West Bengal 27988 243743 5318 Total# 907883 5744693 104555

