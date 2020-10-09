India records 70,495 new COVID-19 cases, 964 deaths in a day; tally crosses 69-lakh mark

India on Friday recorded as many as 70,495 new coronavirus cases and 964 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in months, according to Union health ministry data. India's COVID-19 tally crossed 69 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 6,906,151 while the death toll climbed to 1,06,490 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 8,93,592 are active cases, 59,06,069 recovered, according to the health ministry.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 36.4 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,060,860, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said India’s coronavirus fight is people-driven and gets great strength from its COVID warriors. He also urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has given Beijing a list of global experts to be part of the international investigation team to be sent to China to probe the origin of the coronavirus and is awaiting its approval.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|180
|3678
|54
|Andhra Pradesh
|50776
|672479
|6052
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3022
|7965
|20
|Assam
|33047
|155077
|778
|Bihar
|11420
|178395
|925
|Chandigarh
|1492
|11035
|180
|Chhattisgarh
|27238
|100551
|1104
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|101
|3000
|2
|Delhi
|22720
|266935
|5581
|Goa
|4720
|31050
|468
|Gujarat
|16570
|125111
|3519
|Haryana
|11320
|123286
|1509
|Himachal Pradesh
|3136
|12918
|229
|Jammu and Kashmir
|13712
|65496
|1268
|Jharkhand
|10027
|78089
|757
|Karnataka
|115170
|533074
|9461
|Kerala
|87823
|154092
|884
|Ladakh
|1195
|3464
|61
|Madhya Pradesh
|18141
|118039
|2488
|Maharashtra
|247468
|1179726
|38717
|Manipur
|2680
|9482
|78
|Meghalaya
|2371
|4606
|60
|Mizoram
|261
|1887
|0
|Nagaland
|1185
|5460
|17
|Odisha
|26846
|210217
|940
|Puducherry
|4522
|24614
|546
|Punjab
|11982
|104355
|3679
|Rajasthan
|21294
|125448
|1574
|Sikkim
|580
|2587
|49
|Tamil Nadu
|45279
|575212
|9917
|Telengana
|26551
|177008
|1189
|Tripura
|4621
|22623
|301
|Uttarakhand
|8414
|43238
|677
|Uttar Pradesh
|44031
|370753
|6153
|West Bengal
|27988
|243743
|5318
|Total#
|907883
|5744693
|104555