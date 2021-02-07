Image Source : ANI With 12,059 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally reaches 1,08,26,363

With 12,059 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Sunday reported a total of 1,08,26,363 cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has reported 11,805 discharges and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,05,22,601 and 1,54,996 respectively.

The total number of COVID-19 active cases has reached 1,48,766, as per the Union Health Ministry, while 57,75,322 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

India on Saturday registered a record by crossing the landmark 20-crore total cumulative COVID-19 tests. Meanwhile, a total of 20,13,68,378 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 6th February. Of these, 6,95,789 samples were tested yesterday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

COVID-19 Statewise Status

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 4932 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1012 880179 7159 3 Arunachal Pradesh 7 16767 56 4 Assam 1695 214423 1084 5 Bihar 609 257971 1515 6 Chandigarh 184 20565 339 7 Chhattisgarh 4320 299284 3735 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 3395 2 9 Delhi 1174 623865 10877 10 Goa 769 52299 770 11 Gujarat 2491 256315 4394 12 Haryana 908 264429 3027 13 Himachal Pradesh 497 56371 983 14 Jammu and Kashmir 631 122275 1944 15 Jharkhand 428 117474 1077 16 Karnataka 5987 923811 12233 17 Kerala 67795 890720 3848 18 Ladakh 72 9542 130 19 Lakshadweep 86 65 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 2074 250320 3820 21 Maharashtra 36192 1953926 51280 22 Manipur 109 28636 372 23 Meghalaya 102 13596 147 24 Mizoram 23 4350 9 25 Nagaland 85 11975 88 26 Odisha 797 332842 1909 27 Puducherry 317 38299 654 28 Punjab 2156 166643 5640 29 Rajasthan 1527 313819 2772 30 Sikkim 75 5898 135 31 Tamil Nadu 4417 824527 12382 32 Telengana 1939 292032 1610 33 Tripura 11 32950 391 34 Uttarakhand 937 93877 1664 35 Uttar Pradesh 4438 588148 8686 36 West Bengal 4895 556081 10202 Total# 148766 10522601 154996

Latest India News