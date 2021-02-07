With 12,059 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally reaches 1,08,26,363

Sunday, February 07, 2021
     
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 07, 2021 11:07 IST
Image Source : ANI

With 12,059 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Sunday reported a total of 1,08,26,363 cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has reported 11,805 discharges and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,05,22,601 and 1,54,996 respectively.

The total number of COVID-19 active cases has reached 1,48,766, as per the Union Health Ministry, while 57,75,322 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

India on Saturday registered a record by crossing the landmark 20-crore total cumulative COVID-19 tests. Meanwhile, a total of 20,13,68,378 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 6th February. Of these, 6,95,789 samples were tested yesterday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

COVID-19 Statewise Status

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 4932 62
2 Andhra Pradesh 1012 880179 7159
3 Arunachal Pradesh 7 16767 56
4 Assam 1695 214423 1084
5 Bihar 609 257971 1515
6 Chandigarh 184 20565 339
7 Chhattisgarh 4320 299284 3735
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 3395 2
9 Delhi 1174 623865 10877
10 Goa 769 52299 770
11 Gujarat 2491 256315 4394
12 Haryana 908 264429 3027
13 Himachal Pradesh 497 56371 983
14 Jammu and Kashmir 631 122275 1944
15 Jharkhand 428 117474 1077
16 Karnataka 5987 923811 12233
17 Kerala 67795 890720 3848
18 Ladakh 72 9542 130
19 Lakshadweep 86 65 0
20 Madhya Pradesh 2074 250320 3820
21 Maharashtra 36192 1953926 51280
22 Manipur 109 28636 372
23 Meghalaya 102 13596 147
24 Mizoram 23 4350 9
25 Nagaland 85 11975 88
26 Odisha 797 332842 1909
27 Puducherry 317 38299 654
28 Punjab 2156 166643 5640
29 Rajasthan 1527 313819 2772
30 Sikkim 75 5898 135
31 Tamil Nadu 4417 824527 12382
32 Telengana 1939 292032 1610
33 Tripura 11 32950 391
34 Uttarakhand 937 93877 1664
35 Uttar Pradesh 4438 588148 8686
36 West Bengal 4895 556081 10202
Total# 148766 10522601 154996

