India records 75,809 COVID cases, 1,133 deaths in a single-day; tally nears 43 lakh-mark

Image Source : AP India on Monday surpassed Brazil and is now behind the USA which has recorded 6.29 million COVID-19 cases. Brazil has registered 4.14 million case

India on Tuesday recorded as many as 75,809 new coronavirus cases, taking the national caseload near 43-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,133 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 72,775. The total case tally stands at 42,80,422 including 8,83,697active cases.

India on Monday surpassed Brazil and is now behind the USA which has recorded 6.29 million COVID-19 cases. Brazil has registered 4.14 million cases.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,147,794), and is followed by Russia (1,027,334), Peru (689,977), Colombia (666,521), South Africa (639,362), Mexico (637,509), Spain (525,549), Argentina (488,007), Chile (424,274), Iran (388,810), France (367,174), the UK (352,451), Bangladesh (327,359), Saudi Arabia (321,456), Pakistan (298,903), Turkey (281,509), Italy (278,784), Iraq (264,684), Germany (253,626), Philippines (238,727), Indonesia (196,989), Ukraine (141,424), Canada (134,295), Israel (133,975), Bolivia (120,769), Qatar (120,348), Ecuador (110,092), Kazakhstan (106,361) and Egypt (100,041), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (126,960), Mexico (67,781), the UK (41,643), Italy (35,553), France (30,732), Peru (29,838), Spain (29,516), Iran (22,410), Colombia (21,412), Russia (17,818), South Africa (15,004), Chile (11,652) and Argentina (10,129).

Statewise Coronavirus Cases:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 331 2951 50 2 Andhra Pradesh 99689 394019 4417 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1520 3472 8 4 Assam 28273 96826 360 5 Bihar 16426 130485 750 6 Chandigarh 2253 3439 71 7 Chhattisgarh 23685 21198 380 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 302 2271 2 9 Delhi 20909 165973 4567 10 Goa 4754 15839 236 11 Gujarat 16443 84631 3105 12 Haryana 15692 60051 806 13 Himachal Pradesh 2176 5184 55 14 Jammu and Kashmir 10446 32327 784 15 Jharkhand 14410 36184 469 16 Karnataka 99285 292873 6393 17 Kerala 22743 64751 347 18 Ladakh 850 2151 35 19 Madhya Pradesh 16115 55887 1572 20 Maharashtra 236208 644400 26604 21 Manipur 1820 5164 38 22 Meghalaya 1433 1556 16 23 Mizoram 380 734 0 24 Nagaland 657 3511 10 25 Odisha 27121 96364 546 26 Puducherry 5086 11632 314 27 Punjab 16156 45455 1862 28 Rajasthan 14958 74861 1137 29 Sikkim 534 1371 5 30 Tamil Nadu 51458 404186 7836 31 Telengana 31635 110241 895 32 Tripura 6311 9048 149 33 Uttarakhand 7640 16648 341 34 Uttar Pradesh 61625 200738 3920 35 West Bengal 23218 154008 3562 Total# 882542 3250429 71642

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage