India records 75,809 COVID cases, 1,133 deaths in a single-day; tally nears 43 lakh-mark

India on Tuesday recorded as many as 75,809 new coronavirus cases, taking the national caseload near 43-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,133 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 72,775. The total case tally stands at 42,80,422 including 8,83,697active cases.
India on Monday surpassed Brazil and is now behind the USA which has recorded 6.29 million COVID-19 cases. Brazil has registered 4.14 million cases.
In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,147,794), and is followed by Russia (1,027,334), Peru (689,977), Colombia (666,521), South Africa (639,362), Mexico (637,509), Spain (525,549), Argentina (488,007), Chile (424,274), Iran (388,810), France (367,174), the UK (352,451), Bangladesh (327,359), Saudi Arabia (321,456), Pakistan (298,903), Turkey (281,509), Italy (278,784), Iraq (264,684), Germany (253,626), Philippines (238,727), Indonesia (196,989), Ukraine (141,424), Canada (134,295), Israel (133,975), Bolivia (120,769), Qatar (120,348), Ecuador (110,092), Kazakhstan (106,361) and Egypt (100,041), the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (126,960), Mexico (67,781), the UK (41,643), Italy (35,553), France (30,732), Peru (29,838), Spain (29,516), Iran (22,410), Colombia (21,412), Russia (17,818), South Africa (15,004), Chile (11,652) and Argentina (10,129).
Statewise Coronavirus Cases:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|331
|2951
|50
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|99689
|394019
|4417
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1520
|3472
|8
|4
|Assam
|28273
|96826
|360
|5
|Bihar
|16426
|130485
|750
|6
|Chandigarh
|2253
|3439
|71
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|23685
|21198
|380
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|302
|2271
|2
|9
|Delhi
|20909
|165973
|4567
|10
|Goa
|4754
|15839
|236
|11
|Gujarat
|16443
|84631
|3105
|12
|Haryana
|15692
|60051
|806
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2176
|5184
|55
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|10446
|32327
|784
|15
|Jharkhand
|14410
|36184
|469
|16
|Karnataka
|99285
|292873
|6393
|17
|Kerala
|22743
|64751
|347
|18
|Ladakh
|850
|2151
|35
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|16115
|55887
|1572
|20
|Maharashtra
|236208
|644400
|26604
|21
|Manipur
|1820
|5164
|38
|22
|Meghalaya
|1433
|1556
|16
|23
|Mizoram
|380
|734
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|657
|3511
|10
|25
|Odisha
|27121
|96364
|546
|26
|Puducherry
|5086
|11632
|314
|27
|Punjab
|16156
|45455
|1862
|28
|Rajasthan
|14958
|74861
|1137
|29
|Sikkim
|534
|1371
|5
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|51458
|404186
|7836
|31
|Telengana
|31635
|110241
|895
|32
|Tripura
|6311
|9048
|149
|33
|Uttarakhand
|7640
|16648
|341
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|61625
|200738
|3920
|35
|West Bengal
|23218
|154008
|3562
|Total#
|882542
|3250429
|71642