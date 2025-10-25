India calls on Pakistan to end human rights violations in PoK at UNSC, reaffirms inalienable bond with J-K Several civilians were killed after the Pakistani army opened fire on protestors in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK). The unrest erupted following the government’s failure to address the demands of the people.

New Delhi:

India on Friday rebuked Pakistan over violation of human rights in the area that it has illegally occupied. India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, called on Islamabad to end brutality in PoK amid ardent protests against the Army in the region.

"We call upon Pakistan to end the grave and ongoing human rights violations in the areas illegally occupied by it, where the population is in open revolt against Pakistan's military occupation, repression, brutality and illegal exploitation of resources," Harish said while addressing the UNSC during the open debate organised on the 80th UN Day.

Concept of ensuring fundamental rights 'alien' to Pakistan, says Harish at UNSC

Harish reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir will always remain an "integral and inalienable part of India" and people here enjoy their fundamental rights. He said such freedoms are “alien” in Pakistan.

"Let me emphasise that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. The people of Jammu and Kashmir exercise their fundamental rights in accordance with India's time-tested democratic traditions and constitutional framework. We, of course, know that these are concepts alien to Pakistan," he said.

Unrest in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

Several civilians were killed after the Pakistani army opened fire on protestors in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK). The unrest erupted following the government’s failure to address the demands of the people. The protests were led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which accused Islamabad of denying residents their basic rights. Markets, shops, and transport services remained shut across the region for several days.

In response, Islamabad deployed thousands of additional troops to the area to restore order, while internet services were suspended for several days.

However, a truce was eventually brokered after the government agreed to several of the protesters’ demands.