'Inaction, political patronage': Oppn tears into Odisha govt after minor set on fire in Puri Meanwhile, the victim has been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said officials, adding that though she has suffered 70 per cent burn injuries, she is able to speak.

Puri:

A political row erupted in Odisha on Saturday after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly set on fire by some miscreants in Odisha's Puri district. Leading the charge was former Odisha CM and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik who said such incidents are being reported daily in the state.

In a long post on 'X', Patnaik condemned the incident and said that the state is becoming "highly unsafe for women" because of the government's "inaction and political patronage". Patnaik said this incident shows that criminals are not worried about being punished and have become "emboldened" under the present BJP government's rule.

"It has happened just within a week of the terrible incident of a young girl setting herself ablaze in FM College after she was denied justice--even after knocking on every door, and a month after the horrific incident in Gopalpur," he said.

"Will the Odisha Govt wake up from this deep slumber and take speedy action so that the criminals are arrested? And more importantly will the government respond so that such incidents are not repeated? The girls and women of #Odisha await a response," he added.

Congress leader Srikant Kumar Jena also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Odisha government and asked Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to bring a law against such crimes to instill fear among the criminals.

"Incidents are happening one after the other. The girl is a plus 2 student. I heard that she was returning from her tuition classes when two to four boys poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze. Doctors are making all efforts to save her and I think she will be safe. But be it the CM or administration, do they have any sensitivity?" he told news agency ANI, while condemning the incident.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) also questioned the BJP over the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha and said that the state has become a "breeding ground" for rapists and murderers under the rule of the saffron party.

"Atrocities against women have become a daily reality in Double-Engine states. Like Uttar Pradesh, Odisha too has turned into a breeding ground for rapists and murderers under @BJP4India’s watch. In broad daylight, miscreants poured petrol and set a 15-year-old girl on fire on a public road. Where was the administration? Where was the police? Why is the @NCWIndia still silent?" the party posted on 'X', while sharing a video of MP Sagarika Ghose.

Victim admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Meanwhile, the victim has been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said officials, adding that though she has suffered 70 per cent burn injuries, she is able to speak. They said the incident took place in Bayabar village when the victim was going to one of her friends' residence.

The officials further informed that two teams have been formed to nab the culprits. "Two teams have been formed to nab the culprits. We are trying to search for clues from CCTV cameras installed in private homes," news agency PTI quoted Pipili Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Debasish Mishra as saying.

Meanwhile, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said the government has directed the officials to nab the culprits as soon as possible, adding that the state government will bear the expense of the victim's treatment.