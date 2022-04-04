Imran Khan nominates ex-chief justice of Pakistan as caretaker PM; SC to resume hearing today | Top points

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PTI Imran Khan nominates ex-chief justice of Pakistan as caretaker PM; SC to resume hearing today | 10 points

Imran Khan on Monday blasted the Opposition parties for looking towards the Supreme Court for relief instead of preparing for elections. On Sunday, members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party blocked a vote of no-confidence against Khan in the National Assembly and got President Arif Alvi to dissolve the lower house.

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the matter.

Here's what all happened today in Pakistan

Caretaker prime minister: Pakistan's former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed was nominated for the office of the caretaker prime minister by incumbent Imran Khan, amid ongoing political crisis in the country.

Imran Khan' address to the public: Taking part in a live programme "Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam, Aap Kay Saath" (Your Minister, with you) from Islamabad on Monday, Khan answered the questions from the general public. “The Opposition parties are afraid of the reaction of the public and avoiding the elections which they were demanding,” he said.

Not 'anti-Indian' or 'anti-American': Claiming that he was not "anti-Indian or anti-American" or against any country, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he wanted good relations with all nations based on mutual respect.

What Pak media is saying: Imran Khan has dealt a "fatal blow" to constitutionalism and given rise to the strongest concerns yet that he may not be suited to hold public office within a democratic order, Pakistan's media angrily commented on Monday, as they questioned the embattled cricketer-turned-politician's "unconstitutional" moves by a day earlier.

