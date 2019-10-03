Imran Khan humiliated in American Live TV Show; Sehwag mocks Pak PM

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a video on Twitter where Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was humiliated by American anchors on live television.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Sehwag said: "You sound like a welder from the Bronx, says the anchor. After the pathetic speech in the UN a few days ago, this man seems to be inventing new ways to humiliate himself."

Imran Khan mocked the infrastructure in US during an interaction with a America news channel. He said: "You have to go to China and see the way their infrastructure is. In New York, I am watching the car bumping around here."

The American anchors blasted Imran Khan saying, "You don't sound like the prime minister of Pakistan, you sound like a welder from the Bronx."

In a perfect dig, Sehwag said Imran Khan seems to be inventing new ways to humiliate himself.

Bronx is a welding company in New York.

Imran Khan was in US last week for the 74th UNGA meet where he tried his best to turn the world against India with his hate speeches and war rhetoric, without much success.

